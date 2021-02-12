Local group offers virtual singing valentines

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Looking for something fun and unique for your sweetheart this Valentine’s Day? Why not try a virtual valentine!
For $20, Watertown’s Northern Blend Chorus will perform a personalized singing valentine. The chorus has been rehearsing virtually since the COVID-19 pandemic began and is excited to come together to bring the thrill of barbershop harmony to others.
“It’s something that’s pretty unique and special. Barbershop is often thought of as the four old men with canes, but it’s not all like that. It’s fun, it’s upbeat,” said Katie Taylor, chorus director
You can visit Northern Blend’s website at northernblendchorus.homestead.com to send your personalized virtual valentine.
