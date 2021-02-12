Matthew James Fluno Owens, 30, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved son, Matthew James Fluno Owens, 30, who passed away on Thursday February 4, 2021 at Tulane Medical Center, New Orleans, LA.
Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc.
Matthew is survived by his parents, Kay Johnson and Kathy Owens of Westdale; Dorothy Smith Cranford (Tim Martin) of Lowville; James and Amy Fluno of Watertown; his maternal grandfather, Laverne Smith “Butch” of Lowville; his siblings, a twin brother, Micheal Fluno of Albany; a sister, Mary and Nathan Smith of Watertown and her children, Ruby, Autumn, Lily, and Cayde; Marie Ballinger (Dustin) of Idaho and their children, Mackenzie, Daniel, and Myra; Cindy Poole(Jon), Crystabel Fluno and her daughter Kaidabel; Katrina Kerr (and her fiance’ Brandon Crosbie) and their children, Naomi, Emma, and Brandon II; Andrew and Tonya Kerr of Watertown and their children, Addie, Sarah, A. J. , Hayven, and Lexi. He is predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Charles and Irene Fluno; his maternal grandmother, Donna Smith; and an aunt, Teresa Smith.
Matthew was born with Cystic Fibrosis and fought it all of his life. He graduated from Little Falls High School and worked for Dollar General and Walmart in Bastrop, Louisiana. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing with his good friend, Tim Martin. He especially loved his dog, Lily. Matthew loved to fix things and aspired to be a carpenter. His passion was to be a fireman. Matthew will be remembered for being helpful and caring and will be deeply missed.
Due to Covid funeral services will be held in the spring.
Please make donations to bring Matthew home to his loved ones at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com on Matthew’s obituary page by clicking the donate now button or make donations payable to Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. and mail to 5702 Waters Road, Lowville, NY 13367. Matthew’s family thanks you from the bottom of their heart. Condolences may be made at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com
