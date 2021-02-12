Matthew James Fluno Owens, 30, of Lowville

Matthew is survived by his parents, Kay Johnson and Kathy Owens of Westdale; Dorothy Smith Cranford (Tim Martin) of Lowville; James and Amy Fluno of Watertown; his maternal grandfather, Laverne Smith “Butch” of Lowville; his siblings, a twin brother, Micheal Fluno of Albany; a sister, Mary and Nathan Smith of Watertown and her children, Ruby, Autumn, Lily, and Cayde; Marie Ballinger (Dustin) of Idaho and their children, Mackenzie, Daniel, and Myra; Cindy Poole(Jon), Crystabel Fluno and her daughter Kaidabel; Katrina Kerr (and her fiance’ Brandon Crosbie) and their children, Naomi, Emma, and Brandon II; Andrew and Tonya Kerr of Watertown and their children, Addie, Sarah, A. J. , Hayven, and Lexi. He is predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Charles and Irene Fluno; his maternal grandmother, Donna Smith; and an aunt, Teresa Smith.