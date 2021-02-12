Nancy A. Delosh, 69, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ms. Nancy A. Delosh, 69, peacefully passed away on Thursday February 11, 2021 at the Highland Nursing Home comforted by her family. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.
Following Nancy’s wishes there will be no services at this time and a graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery in the springtime.
She was born in Potsdam on June 7, 1951 to the late Donald Delosh and Mary Regan and was raised and educated locally.
Nancy had a bright personality and was a lover of life. She enjoyed puzzles, sewing, and had a special place in her heart for cats.
She was loved and will be dearly missed by her family who survives her; brothers, Dale Delosh, Terry Delosh, Tim and Trudy Delosh; nieces, Mary Gonyou Reynolds, Roxanne LeClaire, Candy Gonyou, as well as several other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great- nephews, and cousins.
Besides her parents Nancy was predeceased by her brothers; Charles (Patricia), Harold (Charlene), and William (Estella)Delosh, and a sister, Donna Delosh.
Please share words of kindness and condolences with Nancy’s family on her Tribute Wall section of our website at www.hammillfh.com.
