Tri-county region reports 1 new COVID death, 137 new cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - One new COVID-19 death and another 137 new cases of the coronavirus were reported Friday in Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Lewis counties.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County reported 1 new COVID death Friday, bringing the death toll to 75.
Another 42 new cases were reported.
On the plus side, an additional 47 people recovered.
The number of hospitalizations increased from 15 to 19.
There are 304 people in mandatory isolation and 770 in mandatory quarantine.
In all, Jefferson County has seen 5,001 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
St. Lawrence County
No new COVID deaths were reported in St. Lawrence County Friday, meaning the coronavirus has claimed the lives of 74 people since the pandemic began.
There were 75 new cases. The number of people hospitalized rose by 1 to a total of 29.
In all, St. Lawrence County has seen 5,423 cases of COVID.
As of Friday, the county had 544 active cases.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported 20 new cases and no new deaths on Friday.
Ten people are hospitalized.
Officials reported 111 people are under isolation and 287 people are quarantined.
Since the pandemic began, 25 people have died and 1,651 cases have been reported in the county.
