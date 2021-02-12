Viva A. Hall, 93, of Rutland

RUTLAND, N.Y. (WWNY) - Viva A. Hall, 93, of State Rt. 126, Town of Rutland, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born on June 2, 1927 at the family homestead on Pillar Point, the daughter of Edward and Lucy (Mattison) Jarvis, she attended Lowville Academy.
Viva married James Gardner Hall II of Fine, NY on February 24, 1946 in Clayton, NY. Since the early 1970′s the couple have resided and spent most of their married lives in the Town of Rutland.
She was a homemaker and raised seven amazing children. She held various jobs while raising her children and was always known for helping her neighbors. James retired from St. Regis Paper Co., he passed away on February 8, 2003.
Viva was a member of the Town of Rutland Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and later became a member of the department. She was a member of the Rutland Community Church, involved with many women’s groups, the friendship circle, was a 4-H teacher, she loved to play cards and square dance, quilting, baking and camping. She was an amazing seamstress, making a wedding dress and always mending and making clothes for her grandchildren. Viva loved her community and was involved in every part of it. Most of all she was blessed with a large loving family whom she loved to spend time with.
Among her survivors are her five children, James E. Hall Sr., of Copenhagen, Bonnie S. and Sherry"Joe”Goutremout, of Town of Rutland, Jack L. (Valerie) Hall, of Limerick, Cynthia A. (David) Howard, Watertown, Richard A. Hall and his companion, Melody Shanahan, of Brownville; a sister, Rita Berrus, of Lowville; 20 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, and her beloved cat Lil Bit”
Besides her parents and her beloved husband, she is predeceased by two daughters, Gloria Tabor and Brenda Race, two daughters in law, Ruth Hall and Debra Hall, two great grandchildren, Trevor Wren and Brad Edward Sweet, and four siblings, Winifred Jarvis, Edward Jarvis, Helena Potoski and Martina Stoffel.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home.
There will be no services at this time. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Maple Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Viva’s memory to the Maple Hill Cemetery 248 Maple St., Black River, NY 13612
