Viva A. Hall, 93, of Rutland

Viva was a member of the Town of Rutland Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and later became a member of the department. She was a member of the Rutland Community Church, involved with many women’s groups, the friendship circle, was a 4-H teacher, she loved to play cards and square dance, quilting, baking and camping. She was an amazing seamstress, making a wedding dress and always mending and making clothes for her grandchildren. Viva loved her community and was involved in every part of it. Most of all she was blessed with a large loving family whom she loved to spend time with.