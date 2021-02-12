Watertown police receive complaints about unemployment insurance identity theft

Watertown police receive complaints about unemployment insurance identity theft
Scam alert (Source: MGN / Pixabay)
By 7 News Staff | February 12, 2021 at 1:45 PM EST - Updated February 12 at 1:45 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown Police Department says it’s receiving reports of unemployment insurance identity theft involving people pretending to be with the state Department of Labor.

Police say if you receive fraudulent correspondence, follow the labor department’s suggestions: ignore letters, shred bank cards and report the fraud.

If your actual jobless claim is disrupted by identity theft, police ask that you call the New York State Attorney General’s Office at 315-523-6080.

