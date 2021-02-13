Ann Morse, 86, formerly of Lewis County

LOWVILLE (WWNY) - Ann Morse, 86, of Dallas, TX, died on early Thursday morning, February 11, 2021 under the care of Sovereign Hospice.
Ann was born Ellen Ann Hotchkiss on July 2, 1934 in Queens the daughter of the late John and Ella Plunkett Hotchkiss. She graduated from Beaver River High School in 1952. On December 12, 1954 she married Walter M. Morse at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Ann worked in the office for Dr. Henry A. Geidel for 20 years as his receptionist. The couple made their home on Bostwick Street. After retirement Ann and Walt moved to Fairhope, Alabama where Walt died on February 21, 2012.
She is survived by her two sons, Water M. “Walt” (Kathy) of Lowville; David W. (Jill) of Dallas, TX; her grandchildren and families, Ashley and her daughter Reeonna of Kansas City, MO; Ryan (Sasha) and their children, Bryce and Briella of Turin; Morgan of Clearwater, FL; and Derek of Dallas, TX; her brother Hugh (Shirley) Beemer of Hawaii.
She is predeceased by her daughter Charmaine Fritsche, her son Gary Morse.
Ann was a communicant of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, was an avid reader and liked going to the library, enjoyed walking, her dogs, and loved spending time with her grandkids.
A committal service will be in Lowville Rural Cemetery in the spring.
Memorials in Ann’s name may be made to: Lowville Free Library, 5387 Dayan Street, Lowville, NY 13367
Online condolence of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.