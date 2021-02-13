Ann Morse, 86, formerly of Lewis County

Ann was born Ellen Ann Hotchkiss on July 2, 1934 in Queens the daughter of the late John and Ella Plunkett Hotchkiss. She graduated from Beaver River High School in 1952. On December 12, 1954 she married Walter M. Morse at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Ann worked in the office for Dr. Henry A. Geidel for 20 years as his receptionist. The couple made their home on Bostwick Street. After retirement Ann and Walt moved to Fairhope, Alabama where Walt died on February 21, 2012.