Carol “Joan” Waite, 84, of Parishville

Joan was an avid bingo player and loved going to casinos. She traveled with family and friends to Las Vegas on a number of occasions and enjoyed attending various other casinos with her family. She liked watching game shows, doing puzzles, and visiting with others. She played Old Timers Softball and on occasion would get to first base laughing all the way there. She loved to laugh and saw the humor in most situations. She relished watching birds and adored her cat Maggie. Her fun-loving spirit will be missed by all that knew and loved her.