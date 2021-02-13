Carol “Joan” Waite, 84, of Parishville

PARISHVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - On February 11, 2021, Joan left this world with her loving family by her side. She was born on December 27, 1936 the youngest daughter of James and Irene (Murphy)O’Brien. She attended St. Mary’s Catholic School and graduated from Canton High School in 1954. She obtained her first job at the New York Telephone Company where she worked as a telephone operator for ten years.
In 1956 she married Raymond E. Waite with Father Griffith Billmeyer presiding. The wedding party consisted of friends and family members. They honeymooned in Lake George and settled in Pierrepont until 1966 when they moved to the High Flats area in the Town of Parishville where they have resided for the remainder of her life.
Joan was a devout Catholic and enjoyed helping others. She was a member of the St. Michael’s Alter and Rosary Society in addition to being a member of the St. Michael’s and St. Patrick’s congregation. Her most satisfying job was working as a volunteer driver for St. Lawrence County which she did for over 25 years. She enjoyed taking individuals to their medical appointments from all over St. Lawrence County and developed lasting relationships with a few of her “regulars”.
Her greatest love was her family. Joan is survived by her husband Raymond of 64 years. Three daughters, Jennifer Waite (Angela Doe), Valerie Waite (Toby Eurto), Karen Demo (David), and one son, John Waite (Karla Young); four grandchildren, Tiffany Irish (Robby), Steven Cool (Chelsea), Brooke Carey (Wade), and Brock Waite (Kodi Perkins); four greatgrandchildren, Wade Jr, and Riley Carey, and Carson and Kendyl Cool; along with three nieces, Sherry Hodge (PK), Deb Peck (Tom), Nancy Rutledge (Jim) and one nephew, James Vebber (Shelley). Joan also kept in contact with her remaining relatives.
She was predeceased by her parents, her sister and brother-in-law, Theresa and Floyd Vebber, along with twin brothers who died shortly after birth, in-laws Allen and Alta Waite and a number of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Joan was an avid bingo player and loved going to casinos. She traveled with family and friends to Las Vegas on a number of occasions and enjoyed attending various other casinos with her family. She liked watching game shows, doing puzzles, and visiting with others. She played Old Timers Softball and on occasion would get to first base laughing all the way there. She loved to laugh and saw the humor in most situations. She relished watching birds and adored her cat Maggie. Her fun-loving spirit will be missed by all that knew and loved her.
Friends may call on Thursday 3-6:00 PM at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday 11:00 AM at St. Patrick’s Church, Colton with Rev. Stephen Rocker, celebrating. Burial will follow in Chapel Hill Cemetery, Parishville.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Parishville Rescue Squad.
