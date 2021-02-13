Gina T. Patchen, 89, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gina T. Patchen, 89, of Conger Ave., passed away February 12, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center, with her family by her side.
Gina was born July 1, 1931 in Watertown, daughter of Dominic and Pauline (Fiaschetti) Misercola. She attended and graduated from Watertown schools. A marriage to Donald E. Patchen, Sr. ended in separation.
For many years, Gina was a waitress for Benny’s Steak House, retiring in 2010. She began waitressing in Alexandria Bay as a young girl and also worked for Morgia’s, The Brass Rail, Giovanni’s and Shorty’s.
She was a communicant of St. Anthony’s Church and volunteered as a waitress for the Italian American Civic Association.
Gina is survived by two sons Donald “Donnie” (Debbie) Patchen, Jr., Watertown, Dominic “Nick” (Michele) Patchen, Constantia; 7 grandchildren Michael (Kathy) Berkman, Justin (Kristi) Berkman, Darcie (Ray) Lepper, Danielle (Bryan) Parker, Derek (Amanda) Patchen, Dominic “DJ” Patchen and his fiancé Andrea Priest and Jailynn Patchen; 10 great grandchildren; two sisters Tina (Stan) Zielinski, Michigan and Mary Mealus, Carthage, a sister-in-law, Kay Misercola, Watertown,many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Her daughter Donna Berkman, three sisters, Angie Testa, Gloria Sullivan, Quinta Beutel and four brothers Guido Misercola, Pete Misercola, Henry Misercola, Angelo Misercola, all died before her.
Calling hours will be Tuesday from 4-7 pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a mask and social distancing will be requested during services. A funeral mass will be held Wednesday at 10 am at St. Anthony’s Church. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to the Italian American Civic Association, 192 Bellew Ave., Watertown or to St. Anthony’s Church, 850 Arsenal Street, Watertown, NY 13601.
