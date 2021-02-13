Hundreds of boxes of food handed out at Theresa Fire Hall

THERESA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Over 100 cars were wrapped around the Theresa Fire Hall parking lot, some for a few hours, waiting their turn for fresh food products.
Coordinator at the Theresa Food Pantry, Greg Parmes, says this food was donated by the Food Bank of Central New York.
“A couple weeks ago, they sent me an email saying that they had the food available from the Farmers to Families and the New York State to Go,” Parmes said.
The food bank supplied 200 boxes full of dairy products, proteins, fruits, and vegetables.
On top of that, officials with Hannaford’s supermarket heard about the distribution and decided to pitch in, donating 100 hams.
Volunteers braved single digit temperatures to get the job done, and get the food into the trunks of vehicles.
“Thank you isn’t enough,” said Jennifer Jackson, who had come to the event for a food box. “I mean, they’re spending their time, so I really appreciate it.”
Karen Prue echoed that sentiment, saying, “There are a lot of people going without. And, like I said, when you’re on a fixed income and you have so much going out, like, for medicines, this is greatly appreciated, very much so.”
Parmes says he doesn’t want to stop here. He wants area people to know their local food pantries have their back.
“We encourage people, we have the food available. Make an appointment, come see us down at the Theresa food pantry or any of the other area food pantries,” Parmes said.
