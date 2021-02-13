Jack T. Bush, 74, of Brantingham

Jack was a Lewis County Legislator for over two decades and served as the Chairman of the Board for many years. He was instrumental in the construction of the new Lewis County Court House. Jack attended the US Army War College in 2010. Jack served in active duty during the Vietnam Conflict. Jack was a private pilot and he and Sue enjoyed taking aerial photographs of their home on Brantingham Lake. Jack enjoyed hunting with his friends and family at the Brown Creek Club. He also enjoyed golfing, fishing and four wheeling. Jack especially enjoyed many woodworking projects with and for his grandchildren.