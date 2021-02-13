Jack T. Bush, 74, of Brantingham

BRANTINGHAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jack T. Bush, 74, died late Saturday afternoon, February 6, 2021 at Tidewell Hospice in South Bradenton, FL due to complications from Covid-19.
Jack was born December 08, 1946 in Lowville to Nelson and Ann Bush. Jack graduated from Lowville Academy in 1965. While in school Jack was on the football and swimming teams.
On August, 5 1967 Jack married the love of his life Susan Lucas at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Lowville with Msgr. Thomas Hayes and Rev. John Hayes, uncles of Jack’s, officiating. Jack and Sue were married for 49 years until Sue’s passing on May 22nd 2017.
Jack ran the family business, Louis Bush & Sons after his father passed away in 1972 until selling the business to Pal Energy in 1998. Since then Jack enjoyed working at V.S. Virkler and helping anyone who needed a hand. He was always willing to help out a friend or family member. Jack was a 40 + year member of the Lowville Fire Department and 3G Fire department. Jack was a life member of the Lowville Elks B.P.O.E 1605 and a PER. He was a member of the Croghan Legion and the VFW as well.
Jack was a Lewis County Legislator for over two decades and served as the Chairman of the Board for many years. He was instrumental in the construction of the new Lewis County Court House. Jack attended the US Army War College in 2010. Jack served in active duty during the Vietnam Conflict. Jack was a private pilot and he and Sue enjoyed taking aerial photographs of their home on Brantingham Lake. Jack enjoyed hunting with his friends and family at the Brown Creek Club. He also enjoyed golfing, fishing and four wheeling. Jack especially enjoyed many woodworking projects with and for his grandchildren.
Jack is survived by one daughter and three sons, Kathleen P. (George) Martin of Charlotte, NC, Timothy N. (Janice) of Lowville, Michael R. and his companion, Pauline Larche of Brantingham, and Ryan L. (Kim) of Manlius; Sue’s siblings, Linda (Bob) Sharlow of Wesley Island, Joanne Lucas of Rodman, Russell Lucas and Rick (Sue) Lucas all of Barnes Corners, Randal (Teresa) Lucas of Adams Center, Lori (Don) Vincent of Barnes Corners, Jeff (Brandy) Lucas of Adams Center; his grandchildren, Laura (Steven) Rabey, Matthew, Bradley, Andrew, Morgan, Tasha, Mia, Evelyn, Maren and great grand daughter, Kelly. Although Jack was an only child he was especially close with his cousin, Richard A. Bush and his wife Ellen.
Jack was predeceased by both of his parents, Nelson and Ann Bush and his wife Susan. He was also predeceased by his mother and father in law, Carlton and Ruth Lucas as well as two brothers in law, Rodney Lucas and Eric Lucas.
Jack’s family would like to express our gratitude to the staff of the 7th floor of the Waldemere wing of the Sarasota Memorial Hospital and the Tidewell Hospice house located in South Bradenton, FL for taking such great care of our father.
A funeral Mass will be said on June 5th at St. Peter’s Catholic Church at 10:00am. Burial will follow in Brantingham Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Friday, June 4th from 4 to 7:00pm, at the Sundquist Funeral Home. www.sundquist.com
Memorial donations can be made in Jack’s name to: Lewis County Hospice or to a charity of one’s choice.
