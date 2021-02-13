Jane F. Fedora, 85, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jane F. Fedora, 85, of 308 Gale St., Watertown, passed away February 13, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Born on August 22, 1935 in Watertown, daughter of John and Mary Rose (Deveau) Kimball, she graduated from IHA.
She married Emory W. Fedora Jr., on October 30, 1954 at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church. Following her husband’s honorable discharge from the US Air Force, the couple resided in Watertown.
Mrs. Fedora was a homemaker, she held various jobs until she went to work at JRC as a workshop supervisor and on weekends supervised disabled individuals at the community residence’s, she retired in 1994.
She enjoyed bowling, camping with family, quilting, crafting, and she raised and showed Schipperke dogs. She was a member of the Women’s Bowling Association, American Kennel Club, Schipperke Club of America, and Erie Canal Schipperke Club.
Among her survivors are her two sons, Brandon and Charles Fedora, Watertown; five daughters and three sons in law, Renee Cook and her companion, Jeffrey Halberg, Watertown, Holly and Kenneth Gould, Moneta, VA, Michele Fedora, NY, Lori and James Ward, Clayton, Sharon and Brian Oddi, Ontario, NY; 9 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, her beloved husband Emory W. Fedora Jr., her grandson, Michael Fedora and three sisters, Evelyn Bertrand, Barbara Duenisch and Mary Wilder all predeceased her.
Calling hours will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 17th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will be in the spring at the N. Watertown Cemetery.
Donations may be made to American Cancer Society 1 Penny Lane Latham, NY 12110.
