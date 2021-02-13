Jefferson County reports “encouraging” trend in COVID-19 positivity rate, Lewis records one more death

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County officials reported “somewhat encouraging” news in their daily COVID-19 statistics, as the 14 day average positivity rate trends downward, currently at 5.4%.
The county reported 25 new positive coronavirus cases, along with 39 recoveries. No additional deaths were reported Saturday.
Lewis County reports 8 new cases of COVID-19, along with another death. As of Saturday, the county has logged 1,659 positive cases of coronavirus and 26 deaths. Ten people are hospitalized. 1,536 people have recovered from the virus there since the pandemic began.
We’re still waiting to hear from St. Lawrence County health officials as to their current COVID-19 statistics and will update this story when we receive them.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.