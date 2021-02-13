John W. Wesley, 61, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - John W. Wesley, age 61, of Gouverneur, passed away on February 11, 2021 at home.
Arrangements with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur are private. Condolences, pictures and memories may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
John was born on June 29, 1959 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Harry E. and Wilma R. (Nieman) Wesley. He was a self-employed transportation driver until he was no longer able to.
John was a loving father, brother and son. He is survived by two children, Matthew Wesley and his dog, Princess Diana, of Gouverneur, and Tennille Schaefer and her husband, Jonathan, and their son, Jonathan of Philadelphia, PA, and a brother and sister-in-law, Eric and Pat Wesley of Croydon, PA.
John is predeceased by his parents and a sister, Linda Wesley.
