Samaritan Health to reopen Cape Vincent Family Health Center in April

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWNY) - Samaritan Health officials are announcing the Cape Vincent Family Health Center will reopen on April 1st.
In April of 2020, officials decided to temporary close the health center, due to financial strains caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. They had also announced the consolidation of health centers in Sackets Harbor and Lacona. Those two facilities will remained closed, and patients in those areas will continue to receive care at clinic locations in Adams, LeRay, and Watertown.
Cape Vincent patients, who have been travelling to the Clayton Family Health Center, can schedule an appointment in advance of the clinic’s reopening by calling 315-654-2530.
Clinic addresses and phone numbers can be found here: https://samaritanhealth.com/location/family-health-centers/
