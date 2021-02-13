Saturday sports: Hockey highlights, Wolves remain on “pause,” and S.U. hoops takes on Boston College

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - This Saturday, Rob takes a look at a hockey matchup featuring the St. Lawrence University women’s hockey team and Quinnipiac. The lady Saints come away with the win, 4-1.
On Thursday the Federal Hockey league announced plans to restart the regular season, shooting for a start date of February 19th with Carolina, Columbus, Port Huron and Elmira taking to the ice.
The league also announced the season will end on April 18th with a postseason tournament taking place in late April.
The announcement by the league hasn’t changed the status of the Watertown Wolves, which remain on pause.
Team owner Andreas Johannson told Rob Krone Saturday that the team is still not confident in the COVID protocols, along with other organizations’ abilities to uphold them.
Johansson added that he is still concerned about the league enforcing the COVID protocols, as well.
On the hardwood, Syracuse men’s basketball hosted Boston College. Syracuse comes away with the ACC win, 75-67
