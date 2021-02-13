Theodore A. Musante, 94, of Massena

Ted was an active communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, where he was an usher, lector, assisted with their annual Bazaar and served on the Bereavement Committee for numerous years. Ted continued to dedicate his time to his community as an active volunteer meal deliverer for Massena Meals on Wheels. Ted was a past member of the American Legion Post #79 and was an excellent and avid bowler. He also excelled in the game of horseshoes and enjoyed playing softball for many years. In addition, Ted coached Babe Ruth baseball for several years. He and wife, Bethyl enjoyed walking trails along the St. Lawrence River with their pets. He most enjoyed spending time with his family.