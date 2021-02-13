With dozens of pizzas, boxes of chocolates, Potsdam Kiwanis Club says “thanks” to hospital workers

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - How do you show health care workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic that you appreciate their work?
The Potsdam Kiwanis Club made sure everyone was fed and got a little something sweet just in time for Valentine’s Day.
This week, club members delivered 25 pizzas from Pizza Hut, 95 boxes of chocolate, and drinks donated by local attorney Roger Linden of Canton. Pizza Hut donated half the pies.
The recipients were any workers tied to Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s COVID-19 care unit, including nurses and doctors, food service workers, registration, and housekeeping.
