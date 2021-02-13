Snow on the way

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A few snow showers will be likely overnight tonight, but shouldn’t amount to much.
Our focus will be on Monday and Tuesday as a strong winter storm is set to move through. As of right now, most locations will see at least 8″ of snow. This number will likely go up as we get closer to Monday.
Wednesday looks to be a nice dry day as a high pressure system takes control, but that won’t last long.
Another area of low pressure is set to move through on Thursday and Friday which will bring the chance for even more snow.
Highs this week will remain below average.
