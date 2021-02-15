JCC vaccination site will see four days of clinics this week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The mass vaccination site at JCC will be busy from Thursday through Sunday, with clinics scheduled for each day.
County legislature chairman Scott Gray tells 7 News Kinney Drugs will be hosting a 2nd dose vaccine clinic at the college Saturday and Sunday. Those weekend clinics will only be providing second shots to those who have already received their first.
Gray says Kinney Drugs will continue to administer 1st vaccine shots to those eligible at their locations in Jefferson County.
Because of the Kinney operation, Jefferson County’s collaborative vaccine effort will be held on Thursday and Friday.
Gray says Thursday’s clinic will focus on people who are 65 and older, while Friday will while handle Phase 1B workers, along with those with comorbidities.
The full list of pre-existing conditions can be found on Jefferson County’s website.
Gray says adding pre-existing conditions will slow the process down because of how many people are now in line to get vaccinated.
“In my opinion, this is almost, almost, to a certain extent, opening this thing wide open,” he said. “It’ll put at least, probably, two-thirds, if not more, of the population that has to be vaccinated into the pipeline.”
Signups for the county clinics will likely go live on the Jefferson County website later in the day Tuesday.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.