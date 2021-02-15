Laurie A. Galluccio, 63, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The funeral service for Laurie A. Galluccio will be 3:00pm Friday, February 19th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Spring burial will be in North Watertown Cemetery. Calling hours will precede the service at the funeral home beginning at 1:00pm.
Laurie passed away at Samaritan Medical Center Sunday, February 14. She was 63 years old.
Born in Star Lake September 01, 1957, Laurie was a daughter John B. and Thelma G. (Powers) Phillips. Following her high school education Laurie was licensed as a beautician. Over the course of her career Laurie worked at several local salons, including the Oasis, Laurie’s back porch, the Marcy Spa & Salon, and Mint Julep.
Laurie loved her friends, family, and animals. She liked spending time with her grandchildren and her dogs, Tommy & Betty. She also had a strong faith in God. Laurie was a past president of the Lions Club, and member of the Watertown Elks Lodge 496.
Laurie married Stephen Galluccio on July 15, 1983. Mr. Galluccio passed away in 2014.
She is survived by her children, Bannon and Michaelene Galluccio of Watertown, Ashley and Alex Soluri of Watertown; her siblings, John (Mei) Phillips of Buffalo, Robert (Yolande) Phillips of Carthage, Timothy (Vicki) Phillips of Watertown; her grandchildren, Hugo, Jasper, Anna Bella, Gianna, Sofia; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband, Stephen, she is predeceased by two siblings, Thomas Phillips and Richard Phillips.
