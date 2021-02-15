Robert L. Stephenson II, 52, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Robert L. Stephenson II, 52, Watertown passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse.
Rob was born in Watertown on June 3, 1968, son of Robert L. and Susan Staie Stephenson and he was a 1986 graduate of Indian River Central School. On April 21, 2001 he married Tonia L. Gray in Cape Vincent.
He served NYSDOCS for 25 years, retiring from Cape Vincent Correctional Facility in February 2018. He owned and operated TR Construction from 2006 until his death. Rob was a skilled contractor in all aspects of construction. It didn’t matter where he was, he would rise to the occasion for family and friends.
Rob was a member of the Airport Christian Fellowship. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish. In his younger days, he played hockey and football, and as he got older, he went on to coach his son’s hockey team. He never missed his children’s sporting events. He enjoyed working on cars and watching NASCAR, following Dale Earnhardt throughout his career.
His loving family will always remember his undying loyalty, unfailing love, integrity, and being a man of his word. Family and friends will also remember him always as a jokester. He always made time for his family, friends, and his beloved dogs, Cabella and Bentley, who miss him dearly. Family was everthing to Rob. He will forever be the love of Tonia’s life and the perfect role model for his children and grandchildren.
Along with his wife, Tonia, Rob is survived by his mother Susan (John) Bush, Croghan; son Gavin R. Stephenson, Brownville; two step children, Christopher Grant, Cape Vincent and Britton Grant, Brownville; two grandchildren, Alayna Grant, whom he was helping to raise and Bobby Brotherton IV, Carthage; four siblings, Bobbi Anne Campbell, Alexandria Bay, Monica (Chris) Kampnich, Croghan, Colleen Richardson, Watertown, and Norman (Brandi) Stephenson, Baldwinsville; father-in-law Donald “Bud” Gray, Clayton; grandmother-in-law Dorothy E. Gray, Theresa; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Rob was predeceased by his father, step mother Elaine Stephenson, step daughter Ashley Grant, and mother-in-law Carol A. Gray.
Calling hours will be held at Airport Christian Fellowship, 17315 NYS Rt. 12F, Dexter on Friday, February 19, from 11 AM - 2 PM followed by the funeral service at the church. Masks and social distancing are required for attendance to the services. Please note that the church is proactive dealing with Covid, so temperatures will be taken and the special ventilation will be on.
Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to Rob’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to either Anchor Recovery Center of NNY, 241 State St., Watertown, NY 13601 or American Heart Assoc., 2 S. Clinton St. #305, Syracuse, NY 13202.
