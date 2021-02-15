Robert L. Stephenson II, 52, of Watertown

His loving family will always remember his undying loyalty, unfailing love, integrity, and being a man of his word. Family and friends will also remember him always as a jokester. He always made time for his family, friends, and his beloved dogs, Cabella and Bentley, who miss him dearly. Family was everthing to Rob. He will forever be the love of Tonia’s life and the perfect role model for his children and grandchildren.