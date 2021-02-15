Winter storm to hit north country tonight & tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We could see some snow early this afternoon, but it probably won’t amount to much.
Then we have a break in the late afternoon until the big event.
A snowstorm that’s hit southern and midwestern states hard will move into the tri-county region overnight.
There’s a winter storm warning that starts at 7 p.m. Monday for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, and St. Lawrence counties. It ends at 7 p.m. Tuesday for St. Lawrence County and earlier – 1 p.m. – for the other three.
We could see 3 to 5 inches overnight and some places could have mixed precipitation by morning.
There’s a potential for 7 to 14 inches of snow in some places by the time it ends.
Snow will be heavy at times. That, along with blowing and drifting snow, could make driving very difficult, especially during the Tuesday morning commute.
