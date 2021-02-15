Your Turn: feedback on Trump’s acquittal, prison future & DPAO concerts

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - At his second impeachment trial, former President Donald Trump was acquitted of inciting the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol:
Good! Because he didn’t do anything wrong.
Stephanie Lyn
The man was not innocent...It was only because of the rules established long ago and were never revised for a changing world that he got away with the monstrous things he did.
Levi Whitney
Within 2 months, the Watertown Correctional Facility will close. Some of you offered ideas on what to do with the property:
Drug rehab facility. Retraining and housing facilities for people in need. Mental health in-patient facility.
Kerry Hearn Elliott
A residential technical institute, like BOCES on steroids.
Alison Chapman
Jump into the cannabis market with a grow facility at the prison and dispensary in town as soon as adult use is legalized.
R Nicholas Starr
The Disabled Persons Action Organization plans to hold 4 concerts this summer if state COVID-19 guidelines allow it:
Maybe one of your concerts should be all of our local artists - solos and bands.
Dawn House Young
At this point, I would watch someone’s grandma sitting in a rocking chair singing! Just give me an outdoor concert.
Christine Meurer Williams
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.