Arts All-Star: Aliyah Stevenson

DEKALB JUNCTION, N.Y. (WWNY) - Aliyah Stevenson didn’t have a strong passion for music until she moved to Hermon-DeKalb Central School.
“All the music teachers here have really good relationships with their students and it just really pushed me.”
The singer and musician is the 7 News Arts All-Star for February 15, 2021.
She says she’ll probably commit to SUNY Cortland to major in psychology and minor in language for ASL.
Part of the psychology program deals with music therapy, she said, “and I will probably dive in on that.”
