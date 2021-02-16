Buy a brick & help JRC Foundation

JRC Foundation brick sale
By 7 News Staff | February 16, 2021 at 9:31 AM EST - Updated February 16 at 9:31 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - You can buy a brick in honor of a loved one and at the same time help the JRC Foundation fund a major renovation project.

The Foundation’s Michelle Carpenter says the bricks will be part of a walkway surrounding a fountain in a sensory garden that will be built.

She says it’s part of a major renovation project at their main services building on Gaffney Drive in Watertown.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The bricks can be personalized to memorialize or honor a loved one.

The Foundation hopes to sell 300 bricks by March 15. They cost $100 each.

Carpenter said they’re just $150,000 shy of their $3 million capital campaign goal for the project and the brick sale will help close the gap.

You can buy a brick through thearcjslc.org, on the Foundation’s Facebook page, or by calling 315-836-1364.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.