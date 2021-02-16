Christina M. Simmons, 46, of Waddington

WADDINGTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Christina M. Simmons, age 46, of Waddington, NY, will be held on Friday, February 19, 2021, at 1:00PM at Frary Funeral Home in Ogdensburg with Rev. Walter Smith officiating. Calling hours will be held from 11:00AM until the time of the services on Friday. Ms. Simmons passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 12, 2021, at her home.
Christina is survived by her son, Tyler Simmons and his fiancé, Jamie Moody, of Rensselaer Falls, NY; a grandson, Finley Simmons of Renesselaer Falls, NY; her mother, Linda Brown of Canton, NY; two brothers, one sister and a close friend, Kendra Whiteford.
She is predeceased by her father, Lindsay Brown.
Christina was born on February 9, 1975, in Syracuse, NY, the daughter of Lindsay and Linda Holbrook Brown. She graduated from Morristown Central School in 1993. Christina was presently employed by St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center in Ogdensburg as a therapy aide.
Christina enjoyed shopping and loved her job. She loved spending time with her roommate as well as time spent with her brother, Frank. Christina was known for her kindness and love of all animals, donations may be made in her loving memory to the St. Lawrence Valley S.P.C.A., PO BOX 594, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
