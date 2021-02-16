Elizabeth Stokes Tyo, 87, of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Elizabeth Stokes Tyo, 87 passed away on February 14th, 2021 at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. There will be no calling; hours. Services will be at the convenience of the family in the spring. Arrangements are under the care of Phillips Memorial Home in Massena.
Betty was born in Ogdensburg, NY on August 24, 1933, the daughter of Cecil and Florence Stokes. On August 26, 1950, she married Paul J. Tyo. Betty was devoted to her husband Paul and to her five children. In addition to being a homemaker, she helped operate the Louisville store with her husband for 10 years. Betty was also a member of the Louisville Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.
She is survived by her children, Paula (Bob) LaPierre, Linda (Glenn) Cone, Judy Francis, Timothy (Lisa) Tyo and daughter-in law Terri Tyo. Other surviving family members include grandchildren, Michelle Trimboli, Christopher LaPierre, Jake Tyo, Sarah Tyo, Nathan Francis, Jason Francis, Dylan Tyo, Eric Tyo and great grandchildren, Matthew, Grayce, Marlana, Connor, Trimboli, and Nash LaPierre.
She was predeceased by her parents, husband Paul Tyo, her son Kevin, brother Earnest Blair, and her grandchildren Scott and Kari Tyo.
Online condolences may be made in Betty’s name at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
