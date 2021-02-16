’Extreme weather’ delays COVID vaccine shipment to Jefferson, Lewis & St. Lawrence counties

Continue to check NYSIIS for specific tracking information on your initial and replacement shipments. Continued delays may require cancellation and rescheduling of appointments. Please wait as long as possible before doing so as we remain hopeful that boxes will arrive in time for clinics. However, you should inform individuals with appointments of the possibility that these weather-related delays may impact such appointments. We will keep you posted as we learn more about the impacts of these delays and the planned replacement shipments.