June M. Johnson, 75, formerly of Rossie

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - June M. Johnson, 75, formerly of Butler Rd., Rossie, NY, passed away, Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Rochester General Hospital, Rochester, NY.
Born on February 26, 1945 at EJ Noble Hospital, Alexandria Bay, NY, she was a daughter of Richard and Myrtle Frizzell Marsaw and she attended Hammond Central School.
June married Warner Jack “Vernie/Red” Angel in 1963. He passed away in November of 1974.
She worked in housekeeping for many Rochester Hotels and she was a home health aide for Companion Care, Rochester, NY, in her later years.
June was considered a local taxi, driving friends to their destinations, dancing, karoke, family barbeques, traveling, spending time with family and friends. She also adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include two sons, Guy D. and Delores Angel, Plessis, NY and Gary Angel and companion, Susan Toland, Ogdensburg, NY; her companion, Richard Perkins, Rochester, NY; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a brother, Jay Marsaw, Hammond, NY; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Her parents, her husband, a sister, Sally Sourwine and a half-brother, James Frizzell all passed away previously.
Graveside services will be at Barnes Settlement Cemetery, Redwood, NY, in the spring.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the funeral home to help cover family expenses. Go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the red Donate Now button located at the bottom of this page. Those who donate can write an expression of sympathy for the family which can be found by clicking on the Tribute Wall located on the top left. If you are unable to donate, click on the “share this fundraiser” button located next to the Donate Now button. We thank you in advance for any and all help in the family’s time of need.
