King will not seek re-election to Lewis legislature

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The vice-chairman of the Lewis County legislature will not seek re-election.
Jerry King notified the Lewis County Republican Party of his decision, according to a statement Tuesday from Mike Young, county Republican Party chairman.
King represents the extreme southern part of the county, including the towns of Lewis and Leyden, in the 10th legislative district.
“It has been my honor to represent the 10th District and the residents of Lewis County alongside my colleagues on the Board of Legislature. I am truly proud of the work that we accomplished.” said King in the statement.
King has served on the Legislature since 2006 and been involved in the renovation of the County Court House, upgrading the 911 radio dispatch system, and the building of the Jefferson Community College Lewis County Educational Center, as well as serving on the Board as the Vice Chairman.
“For more than a decade, Jerry has been a dedicated public servant to his constituents and to the County as a whole.” said Young.
King’s term in office will end December 31, 2021.
