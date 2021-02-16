Highlights & scores: Lowville downs Beaver River in girls’ hoops

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Lowville Lady Red Raiders hosted Beaver River in girls’ high school basketball Monday night.
It turned out to be a good night for the home team.
In the first quarter, Eva St. Croix with the baseline 2, getting the Beavers on the board.
Annie Cayer for Lowville, the bank is open.
Anna Dening with the 3 ball, all net.
Emma Dening plays beat the clock for 2 in the paint.
In the second quarter, Sydney Van Nest with the basket, plus she is fouled.
Anna Dening. with the shooter’s touch, gets it to fall.
Brynn Rice with the rebound and the basket.
Final score: Lowville 49, Beaver River 28.
Monday’s local scores
Girls’ high school basketball
Harrisville 45, South Lewis 22
