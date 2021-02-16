Marlene M. Russell, 64, of Massena

Marlene was born on July 14, 1956 in Massena, NY the daughter of Lucien and Ruth Goodreau. She is survived by two daughters, Carrie LaDuke and Krystal Olson both of Massena. She was an avid animal activist and bingo player. She was the Vice President of Kitten Pause Trap-Neuter-Return, a non-profit animal rescue in Massena. Her favorite times were spent with family and friends, and she adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her spirit will be with us always. Donations can be made in her memory to the St Lawrence Valley Hospice or Kitten Pause TNR.