Ruth J. Miller, 89, of Lowville

She was born on November 17, 1931 in Martinsburg, New York, a daughter of the late Aaron and Susan Ressler Jantzi. Ruth graduated from Lowville Academy in 1950 and from The House of the Good Samaritan, Watertown, New York in 1954 with a degree as a Registered Nurse. On November 26, 1954, she married Howard D. Miller at Lowville Mennonite Church, with Rev. Lloyd Boshart officiating. Howard passed away August 4, 2007. She worked as a Registered Nurse at Lewis County General Hospital for many years, retiring in 1989. She was a member of Lowville Mennonite Church and has been attending Taftsville Chapel Mennonite Fellowship, Taftsville, VT. Ruth loved God, her family and her church family.