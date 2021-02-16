Tomorrow’s Health: preventing dementia, zika vaccine & premature heart disease

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Preventing cardiovascular disease in mid-life may also protect against dementia later in life.
Researchers in Spain looked at scans of more than 500 middle-age people.
They found a connection between the buildup of fats and other substances in the arteries and low metabolism in regions of the brain involved in memory and learning.
Zika vaccine
A potential vaccine for the mosquito-borne virus, zika, is showing promise.
That’s according to a new study in the Annals of Internal Medicine.
In a phase-one trial, antibody responses up to a year after vaccination were observed in at least 80 percent of participants.
Premature heart disease
Recreational drinking, smoking, and drug use is linked to premature heart disease in young people.
Researchers in Texas say the higher the number of substances used regularly, the higher the risk.
