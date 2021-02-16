Tri-county region reports 3 new COVID deaths, 62 new infections

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Three new COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. In addition, another 62 people have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Jefferson County
Two new COVID deaths were reported in Jefferson County Tuesday, meaning 77 people in the county have died from the coronavirus since the pandemic began.
The county reported 27 new cases, 13 hospitalizations, and 4,766 recoveries.
There are 260 people in mandatory isolation and 582 are in mandatory quarantine.
In all, Jefferson County has seen 5,116 cases of COVID since the pandemic began.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County reported one new COVID death on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 75.
There were 23 new cases and 36 people hospitalized.
The county says 544 cases are active.
In all, St. Lawrence County has seen 5,593 cases of COVID.
Lewis County
Twelve new COVID cases and no new deaths were reported in Lewis County on Tuesday.
There were a dozen people hospitalized due to coronavirus.
The county has reported 1,684 COVID cases since the pandemic began last March. In Lewis County, 89 people are under isolation, 192 people are quarantined, and 26 people have died.
