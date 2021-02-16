Volunteer Transportation Center offers vaccination rides

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Do you have an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine but no way to get there?
Jeremiah Papineau says the Volunteer Transportation Center is offering rides so people can get their shots.
Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.
Papineau also says the VTC needs volunteer drivers to help meet the demand for vaccination rides.
To sign up for a ride or to volunteer, call 315-788-0422 or go to volunteertransportationcenter.org.
