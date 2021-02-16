Watertown Rapids name field manager for coming season

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - On this February day, it’s time to think summer collegiate league baseball.
The Watertown Rapids announced their field manager for the upcoming Perfect Game Collegiate League season.
Clarkson University pitching coach Ben Moxley will guide the Rapids this coming season.
Besides Clarkson, the Oneonta native has coaching experience with the collegiate league Oneonta Outlaws and also SUNY Brockport.
Moxley has experience as a player in the summer league ranks. He was part of the Mohawk Valley team that won the collegiate league title in 2015.
The former college pitcher is looking forward to spending the summer in Watertown.
“Well, it’s really exciting for me, not being a head coach before, obviously that part of it is exciting,” he said. “Really, just having the chance to go to Watertown and play there, coach there, it’s always been a special place. They really support their teams. The fairgrounds is an awesome field. I always had fond memories of there and I’m excited to get there -- and then just looking at the roster, it’s a very talented roster.”
