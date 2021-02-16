William A. Steele, 88, of Great Bend

Bill was born on December 7, 1932 in Ellisburg, New York, son of the late Alexander and Margaret (Golden) Steele. He graduated from Belleville School and went on to own and operate Steele Construction. He married Sally Ann Erwin. The couple was married for 56 years when Sally predeceased him on August 22, 2011. Bill was a member of the Great Bend Fire Department and the Carthage Elks Club 1762.