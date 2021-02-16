William A. Steele, 88, of Great Bend

GREAT BEND, N.Y. (WWNY) - William A. Steele, 88, of County Road 47, passed away peacefully on Monday evening, February 15, 2021 at his home, under the loving care of his family and Jefferson County Hospice.
Bill was born on December 7, 1932 in Ellisburg, New York, son of the late Alexander and Margaret (Golden) Steele. He graduated from Belleville School and went on to own and operate Steele Construction. He married Sally Ann Erwin. The couple was married for 56 years when Sally predeceased him on August 22, 2011. Bill was a member of the Great Bend Fire Department and the Carthage Elks Club 1762.
He loved collecting and restoring John Deere tractors and owned and operated the Tired Iron Museum in Great Bend. One of his favorite summer activities was attending fairs as a vendor, selling toys, shirts, hats and other items.
He was the caretaker of Hillside Cemetery in Champion as well as Hillside Cemetery in West Carthage. He was a hard-working man and will be dearly missed.
Survivors include two children, Robin (Peggy) Steele of Great Bend, NY and Terry (Dean) Smith of Colonial Heights, Virginia; a companion, JoEllen “Jody” Hall; a brother, Marvin (Nancy) Steele of Fort Myers, Florida; and three grandchildren, Allie Steele, and Travis and Zack Smith.
No public services will be held at this time. A graveside service will be held in the spring in Hillside Cemetery in Champion.
Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
