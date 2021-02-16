Storm warnings dropped; weather advisory for St. Lawrence County

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There was snow falling across the north country early Tuesday morning, with sleet and freezing rain mixing in over some areas.
The snow because light later in the morning.
Winter storm warnings Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties were dropped about mid-morning.
There’s now a winter weather advisory for St. Lawrence County and parts of the Adirondacks until 7 p.m.
There are travel advisories posted for Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties.
Highs will be in the mid-20s.
Temperatures drop tonight. Lows will be in the single digits below zero.
It will be cold and sunny Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid-teens.
There’s a chance of snow Thursday. Highs will be around 25.
We expect lake effect snow on Friday. Highs will be in the mid-20s.
It will be in the low 20s and partly sunny on Saturday.
Sunday will be mostly sunny and in the mid-20s.
It will be in the low 30s with a chance of snow on Monday.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.