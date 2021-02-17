Austin orders review on how to best use military assets globally

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - Defense Secretary and former 10th Mountain Division Commander Lloyd Austin has been tasked with figuring out the military’s global “footprint” with a potentially smaller defense budget.
Austin has ordered a month-long review to determine how best to use military assets throughout the world.
Part of the challenge is focusing more on nations like China and Russia, while staying committed to tackling Mideast threats.
Military leaders think the answer may be to deploy forces in smaller groups to less obvious places to keep potential adversaries off balance.
