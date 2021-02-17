Betty J. Lanterman, 88, formerly of Alexandria Bay

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Betty J. Lanterman, 88, formerly of Carnegie Bay Road, passed away early Saturday morning in Lyons, NY. She was born October 7, 1932 in Syracuse, NY, daughter of Frank and Irene Orton Houghton. She graduated from Alexandria Bay High School. She married W. Gerald Lanterman on February 23, 1962, in Hendrick’s Chapel at Syracuse University. She and her husband “Jerry” owned and operated Lanterman’s Chanel View Co?ages, on Carnegie Bay Road, for many years. Mr. Lanterman passed away on November 5, 2003. Be?y also worked as an assembler in the heavy military division of General Electric, in Syracuse and later as the ac]vi]es director for E.J. Noble Hospital, in Alexandria Bay. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, the Alexandria Bay Bap]st Church and the E.J. Noble Hospital Auxiliary. A^er moving to Canandaigua, NY, she became an ac]ve member of the Manchester United Methodist Church in Manchester NY. She is survived by three sons, Thomas R., of Windsor Locks, CT, Timothy H., of DeWi?, NY and William G. III, of Cli^on Springs, NY, Timothy, Maya, Jade and Sunny, grandchildren, Josephine Castle, Jackson Castle and Lillian Tarala great grandchildren. Due to current restric]ons and an interest in the safety of loved ones, a decision has been made to postpone a memorial gathering un]l condi]ons improve. Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service, Alexandria Bay. Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com