Christina Riordan, 65, of Evans Mills

EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mrs. Christina Riordan, 65, of Keyser Rd., passed away from a long battle with cancer on February 13, 2021.
Christina was born on December 24, 1955 in Fort Myers, Florida, daughter of Elaine Selover and Bruce Stoddard. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1974. She was a licensed cosmetologist, a mason tender, restaurant manager, and she worked at the Department of Corrections.
She enjoyed fishing, driving her Harley with her husband, and spending time with family and friends. She was an active member of the Evans Mills United Methodist Church.
On September 11, 1981, she married the love of her life, Neil Riordan.
Survivors include her husband, Neil; three children, Chuck (Robyn) Riordan of Charlotte, NC, Kimberly (Joshua) Holmes of Canton, NY, and April (Jeff) Frans of Evans Mills, NY; her seven grandchildren, Kathi, Lainey, Owen, Jack, Emily, Kaitlyn, and Abby. She also leaves behind, her brother, Steven (Sonia) Stoddard of Fort Myers, Florida; her mother-in-law, Luella Riordan of Evans Mills, NY; a brother, Ron Riordan of Evans Mills, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
God saw her getting tired, and a cure was not to be, so He put his arms around her and whispered “Come to Me”. With tearful eyes, we watched her suffer, and saw her slowly fading away. Although we loved her dearly, we could not make her stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands put to rest. God broke our hearts, to prove to us, He only takes the best.
Psalm 104, Verses 33-34; I will sing praise to the Lord all my life, may meditation be pleasing to Him as I rejoice in the Lord.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.