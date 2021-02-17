City inks deals with Watertown Rapids, Red & Black

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown’s city council has reached agreements for two local sport teams to keep playing at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds.
Council members unanimously approved a three-year franchise agreement with the Watertown Red & Black.
The Red and Black will continue to play and practice at the fairgrounds.
The deal sets fees for games, practices, and storage. The agreement runs from April 1 of this year to March 31, 2024.
In another unanimous vote, the council approved a one-year lease agreement with the Watertown Rapids.
The summer league collegiate baseball team will continue to play at the fairgrounds.
The Rapids ownership -- S&V Baseball -- will pay $10,400 dollars plus $500 month if it chooses to use office space between October and March. The agreement runs from April 1 through the end of March 2022.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.