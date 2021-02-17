COVID vaccine shipments still delayed

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The COVID-19 vaccine shipments for this week have still not arrived in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
According to Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chairman Scott Gray, there have been no updates on the latest shipment, which was expected to arrive Tuesday.
Gray said the vaccine clinic set for Thursday at Jefferson Community College in Watertown will have to be moved.
However, he said the change won’t affect any current appointments because the registration had not opened for that clinic yet.
According to Lewis County Manager Ryan Piche, his county has not received the 200 vaccine doses it was expecting to arrive Wednesday.
The county had no clinics scheduled.
St. Lawrence County Legislature Chairman Bill Sheridan said his county was still waiting on its 400 doses. He also said a clinic scheduled for Thursday at St. Lawrence University is now delayed until Saturday.
The state Department of Health sent a message to counties on Tuesday, saying extreme weather-related conditions in Texas and across the Northeast have delayed shipments or could result in the recall of the vaccines.
