Gary W. Watson, 75, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gary W. Watson, age 75, of Gouverneur, passed away on at home on February 16, 2021.
Burial in the Hermon Cemetery will be in the spring. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, pictures, and memories may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Gary was born on March 24, 1945 in Gouverneur to the late Robert and Hazel (House) Watson. He attended school in Gouverneur and worked as a butcher for Cappelino’s Slaughter House for years. He married Virginia L. Wells on October 21, 1973 at the Gouverneur United Methodist Church. A previous marriage ended in divorce.
Gary loved to BBQ, play the harmonica, work in his garden, go fishing and go to church.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia Watson, three children, Tonya Lynn (Bob) Collins, Granger Watson, and Jerry (Tracie) Watson, brothers, Melburn “Joe” and Leland, and a sister, Violet Bush. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Gary is predeceased by his parents, brothers, Wilbert and Clarence Watson, sister, Florence Metcalf, and several half-siblings.
Donations in memory of Gary may be made to the American Heart Association or the Children’s Miracle Network.
