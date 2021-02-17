‘It’s unnerving:” more unemployment fraud victims speak out

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We’ve been telling you about how scammers have been turning to unemployment insurance fraud in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. We meet two victims whose personal information has been stolen and they want it straightened out.
Dave Flint has received over 80 letters from two different states since September, all under different names.
“At first I thought, ‘Well, there’s only two in the mailbox under two different names.’ My first thought was it was a mistake on the address,” he said.
But he kept getting more.
“I’m a retired probation officer and when I got 14 letters in one day, I said, ‘Something’s not right here,’” said Flint.
Since the pandemic began, scammers have been stealing victim’s personal information and using it to file unemployment claims illegally, collecting benefits of people who are employed.
“Someone has my information out there and it’s unnerving. What else are they going to attempt,” said Mary Perrine.
She’s employed and has lived in many different states during her life, but she has never lived in Kentucky or Illinois.
So you can imagine her surprise when she found out someone has filed her name for unemployment insurance in both those states and in New York. She’s worried there could be more on the way.
“I don’t know if I’m expecting any more states tonight when I go home. I’ve lived all over the country, my husband was military. But it’s odd to me the two states I’ve heard from so far, Illinois and Kentucky, I’ve never lived in,” said Perrine.
Perrine has reached out to all three states about the fraud. Flint says he’s been in touch with law enforcement and the Department of Labor.
If you’ve found yourself in their position, you can report the fraud through the Department of Labor’s website.
