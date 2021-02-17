Jefferson County teen wins scholarship during New York State Dairy Princess pageant

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County’s dairy princess has taken home a title at the state-wide pageant.
Elizabeth Hyman was crowned the second alternate Tuesday night during the New York State Dairy Princess ceremony in Syracuse.
Hyman, a junior at Belleville Henderson Central School competed against 10 other girls in the pageant and will receive a $500 scholarship.
We spoke with Hyman last week and she said she was excited to promote the dairy industry.
Congratulations, Elizabeth!
