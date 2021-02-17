Jefferson County teen wins scholarship during New York State Dairy Princess pageant

Elizabeth Hyman was crowned the second alternate Tuesday night during the New York State Dairy Princess ceremony in Syracuse. (Source: American Dairy Association North East)
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County’s dairy princess has taken home a title at the state-wide pageant.

Elizabeth Hyman was crowned the second alternate Tuesday night during the New York State Dairy Princess ceremony in Syracuse.

Hyman, a junior at Belleville Henderson Central School competed against 10 other girls in the pageant and will receive a $500 scholarship.

We spoke with Hyman last week and she said she was excited to promote the dairy industry.

Congratulations, Elizabeth!

