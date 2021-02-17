Morning checkup: Samaritan Home Health

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Samaritan Home Health has been busy helping COVID-19 patients in their homes.
Clinical liaison/intake nurse Kristy Graveline gave us a rundown of what services are offered during Samaritan’s weekly Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.
She says staff help patients manage their symptoms while they’re ill and provide occupational and physical therapies as they recover.
You can find out more at samaritanhealth.com or call 315-782-0515.
