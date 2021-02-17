1 new COVID death, 105 cases reported in tri-county region

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - One new COVID-19 death was reported Wednesday in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. In addition, another 105 people have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Jefferson County
One new COVID death was reported in Jefferson County Wednesday, meaning 78 people in the county have died from the coronavirus since the pandemic began.
The county reported 23 new cases, 17 hospitalizations, and 4,790 recoveries.
There are 254 people in mandatory isolation and 519 are in mandatory quarantine.
In all, Jefferson County has seen 5,139 cases of COVID since the pandemic began.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County reported 69 new cases of COVID on Wednesday, bringing the total number of infections to date to 5,662.
The death toll remained at 75.
The county says 561 cases are active and 36 people hospitalized.
Lewis County
Thirteen new COVID cases and no new deaths were reported in Lewis County on Wednesday.
There were a 7 people hospitalized due to coronavirus.
The county has reported 1,697 COVID cases since the pandemic began last March.
In Lewis County, 97 people are under isolation, 175 people are quarantined, and 26 people have died.
